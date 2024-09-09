240901-N-LW994-1001 – THREE RIVERS, Mich. (Sept. 1, 2024) – Sailors from Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command attend the Teen Crossfit Games and engage with the Crossfit and local Michigan community, bringing combat equipment and answering questions about Naval Special Warfare. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Kerska)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 15:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936430
|VIRIN:
|240901-N-LW994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110556729
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|THREE RIVERS, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NSW at the Teen Crossfit Games, by PO2 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS
