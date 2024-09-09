Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSW at Teen Crossfit Games

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THREE RIVERS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Kerska 

    Naval Special Warfare Center

    240830-N-LW994-1001 – THREE RIVERS, Mich. (Aug. 30, 2024) – Sailors from the Navy Parachute Team, Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One, and Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command join forces to display the air capabilities of Naval Special Warfare at the Teen Crossfit Games. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Kerska)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 15:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936425
    VIRIN: 240830-N-LW994-1001
    Filename: DOD_110556703
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: THREE RIVERS, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSW at Teen Crossfit Games, by PO2 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crossfit
    Navy
    Outreach
    NSWAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download