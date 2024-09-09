NSW at Teen Crossfit Games

240830-N-LW994-1001 – THREE RIVERS, Mich. (Aug. 30, 2024) – Sailors from the Navy Parachute Team, Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One, and Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command join forces to display the air capabilities of Naval Special Warfare at the Teen Crossfit Games. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Kerska)
|08.30.2024
|09.11.2024 15:47
|Video Productions
|936425
|240830-N-LW994-1001
|DOD_110556703
|00:00:30
|THREE RIVERS, MICHIGAN, US
|1
|1
