Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EFMP Warm Hand Offs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    No matter where the Marine Corps sends your family, the Exceptional Family Member Program is ready to support you every step of the way.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 15:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 936418
    VIRIN: 220901-M-JB228-9378
    Filename: DOD_110556550
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EFMP Warm Hand Offs, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EFMP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download