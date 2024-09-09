Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Patriot Day B-Roll

    MCCONNELL AFB, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Senior Airman William Lunn 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    9/11 Patriot Day Ceremony B-Roll For McConnell Air Force Base Sept. 11, 2024 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Lunn)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936415
    VIRIN: 240911-F-FM899-5011
    Filename: DOD_110556501
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: MCCONNELL AFB, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Patriot Day B-Roll, by SrA William Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    memorial
    9/11
    McConnell Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Sept 11 commemoration

