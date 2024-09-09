Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Industrial Security Program Signatory Conference

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Philip Steiner 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    On Thursday, August 1st, the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency held another first of its kind event, the first Senior Executive Service National Industrial Security Program Conference.

    Leaders from NISP agencies came together to share the vision and critical impact of industrial security to protecting the nation's economic and military advantage.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 14:13
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Industrial Security Program Signatory Conference, by Philip Steiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NISP

