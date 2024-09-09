National Industrial Security Program Signatory Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936409" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Thursday, August 1st, the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency held another first of its kind event, the first Senior Executive Service National Industrial Security Program Conference.



Leaders from NISP agencies came together to share the vision and critical impact of industrial security to protecting the nation's economic and military advantage.