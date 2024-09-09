Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Patriot Medic 2024

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Fritz and Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick

    911th Airlift Wing

    Approximately 500 U.S. Air Force reservists across 14 units participated in Exercise Patriot Medic 2024 in collaboration with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army Reserve and U.K. and Canadian allied forces at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 3-17, 2024. Patriot Medic is conducted annually, successfully enhancing interoperability between units, medics and individual Reservists to improve joint operational capability across a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick and Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    CREDITS:
    Leddick - B-roll || interview || editing
    Fritz - B-roll || interview

    Music (creative commons disclaimer):
    Essence 2 by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    Artist: http://audionautix.com/

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 14:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936408
    VIRIN: 240909-F-F3669-1002
    Filename: DOD_110556318
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Patriot Medic 2024, by SSgt James Fritz and TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Fort McCoy
    Aeromedical transport
    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)
    Patriot Medic
    PatriotMedic2024

