Approximately 500 U.S. Air Force reservists across 14 units participated in Exercise Patriot Medic 2024 in collaboration with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army Reserve and U.K. and Canadian allied forces at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 3-17, 2024. Patriot Medic is conducted annually, successfully enhancing interoperability between units, medics and individual Reservists to improve joint operational capability across a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick and Staff Sgt. James Fritz)



CREDITS:

Leddick - B-roll || interview || editing

Fritz - B-roll || interview



