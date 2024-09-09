Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hendrickson Hockey Festival Celebrity Game 1 Jun 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BLAINE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    88th Readiness Division

    B Roll of the Hendrickson Hockey Foundation National Hockey Festival celebrity hockey game. Features local and national celebrities including current and former NHL players, Minnesota college hockey stars, social media influencers, and Maj. Gen. Matt Baker, Commanding General of the 88th Readiness Division (Video courtesy of Spc. Larissa Petersen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 13:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936396
    VIRIN: 240530-A-VS743-2001
    Filename: DOD_110556010
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: BLAINE, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hendrickson Hockey Festival Celebrity Game 1 Jun 24, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hockey
    88th Readiness Division
    Warrior Hockey
    Hendrickson Hockey Foundation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download