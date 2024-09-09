Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth, presents the Nick Hoge Award to Kristin Jones Maia during an awards ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 5, 2024. Jones Maia, a product developer with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, received the award for her professional paper, “Excellence at Every Level,” which highlights the importance of technical training for non-managerial U.S. Army civilians to complement the robust leadership training available to supervisory staff. (U.S. Army Motion Media by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 12:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936392
|VIRIN:
|240911-A-PJ332-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110555961
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAMMDA developer, Army Veteran earns Army's Hoge Award, by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS
