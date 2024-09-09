Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMMDA developer, Army Veteran earns Army’s Hoge Award

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth, presents the Nick Hoge Award to Kristin Jones Maia during an awards ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 5, 2024. Jones Maia, a product developer with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, received the award for her professional paper, “Excellence at Every Level,” which highlights the importance of technical training for non-managerial U.S. Army civilians to complement the robust leadership training available to supervisory staff. (U.S. Army Motion Media by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 12:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936392
    VIRIN: 240911-A-PJ332-2001
    Filename: DOD_110555961
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMMDA developer, Army Veteran earns Army’s Hoge Award, by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    U.S. Army
    Modernization
    Medical Development
    Nick Hoge Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download