USAMMDA developer, Army Veteran earns Army’s Hoge Award

Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth, presents the Nick Hoge Award to Kristin Jones Maia during an awards ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 5, 2024. Jones Maia, a product developer with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, received the award for her professional paper, “Excellence at Every Level,” which highlights the importance of technical training for non-managerial U.S. Army civilians to complement the robust leadership training available to supervisory staff. (U.S. Army Motion Media by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks/Released)