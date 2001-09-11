Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring those lost on September 11, 2001

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Stanfield  

    Communication Directorate             

    A video, created using Adobe After Effects, to recognize the 23rd anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001. September 11th was the deadliest terror attack in U.S. history. (U.S. Marine Corps animation by Sgt. James Stanfield)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 14:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936390
    VIRIN: 240829-M-BD822-1005
    Filename: DOD_110555927
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring those lost on September 11, 2001, by Sgt James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    World Trade Center
    Never Forget

