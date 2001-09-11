Honoring those lost on September 11, 2001

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video, created using Adobe After Effects, to recognize the 23rd anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001. September 11th was the deadliest terror attack in U.S. history. (U.S. Marine Corps animation by Sgt. James Stanfield)