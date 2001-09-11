A video, created using Adobe After Effects, to recognize the 23rd anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001. September 11th was the deadliest terror attack in U.S. history. (U.S. Marine Corps animation by Sgt. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 14:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936390
|VIRIN:
|240829-M-BD822-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110555927
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Honoring those lost on September 11, 2001, by Sgt James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.