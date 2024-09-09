This is How We Do it (Universal Time Out)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this informational video, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nicole M. Harrison, a gastroenterologist at Walter Reed and her team, demonstrate the "Time Out Pause" process, Sep. 11, 2024. The Universal Protocol, developed by The Joint Commission, enhances patient safety in invasive procedures through a pre-procedure Time Out Pause, involving active team communication, verification of patient identity, procedure and site, and includes a Fire Risk Assessment, all documented for compliance. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)