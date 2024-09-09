This is How We Do it (Universal Time Out)

In this informational video, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nicole M. Harrison, a gastroenterologist at Walter Reed and her team, demonstrate the "Time Out Pause" process, Sep. 11, 2024. The Universal Protocol, developed by The Joint Commission, enhances patient safety in invasive procedures through a pre-procedure Time Out Pause, involving active team communication, verification of patient identity, procedure and site, and includes a Fire Risk Assessment, all documented for compliance. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
