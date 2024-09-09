Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This is How We Do it (Universal Time Out)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    In this informational video, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nicole M. Harrison, a gastroenterologist at Walter Reed and her team, demonstrate the "Time Out Pause" process, Sep. 11, 2024. The Universal Protocol, developed by The Joint Commission, enhances patient safety in invasive procedures through a pre-procedure Time Out Pause, involving active team communication, verification of patient identity, procedure and site, and includes a Fire Risk Assessment, all documented for compliance. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 10:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 936375
    VIRIN: 240911-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110555659
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is How We Do it (Universal Time Out), by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WalterReed
    HowWeDoIt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download