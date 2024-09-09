Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the 325th FW Commander, Col. Bergtholdt

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Video introducing new 325th FW commander, Col. Chris Bergtholdt. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 09:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936363
    VIRIN: 240910-F-LY429-1001
    Filename: DOD_110555388
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the 325th FW Commander, Col. Bergtholdt, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    ACC
    Commander
    Change of Command
    Tyndall
    15th AF

