Goodfellow Air Force Base celebrated Women's Equality Day and hosted future Airmen during Career Day.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 08:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936359
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-EP494-8793
|Filename:
|DOD_110555271
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raider Report Ep 76- Women's Equality Day and Career Day, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow Air Force Base