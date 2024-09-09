Misawa Air Base hosts Air Fest 2024 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2024. Air Fest offers community members a chance to witness a diverse array of aircraft, engage with military personnel, and experience ground and aerial displays showcasing the strength of joint and bilateral forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 02:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936341
|VIRIN:
|240908-F-EP621-4439
|Filename:
|DOD_110554767
|Length:
|00:06:17
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Fest 2024, by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
