    Misawa Air Fest 2024

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.08.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Misawa Air Base hosts Air Fest 2024 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2024. Air Fest offers community members a chance to witness a diverse array of aircraft, engage with military personnel, and experience ground and aerial displays showcasing the strength of joint and bilateral forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 02:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936341
    VIRIN: 240908-F-EP621-4439
    Filename: DOD_110554767
    Length: 00:06:17
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    JASDF
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team
    Misawa Air Fest 2024
    Wings of Blue Parachute Team

