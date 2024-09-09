Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Humphreys BOSS hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ruck March

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2024

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers participate in a 9/11 ruck march on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2024. The Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program organized the annual event to respect and honor the sacrifice of the victims and reinforce the collective perseverance, strength and resolve of military service members within the command.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 02:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936340
    VIRIN: 240911-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_110554756
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Humphreys BOSS hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ruck March, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BOSS
    ruck march
    commemorate
    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program
    Balboni Field
    9/11 Remembrance Ruck March

