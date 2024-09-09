Camp Humphreys BOSS hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ruck March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936340" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers participate in a 9/11 ruck march on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2024. The Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program organized the annual event to respect and honor the sacrifice of the victims and reinforce the collective perseverance, strength and resolve of military service members within the command.