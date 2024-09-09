Camp Humphreys BOSS hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ruck March

U.S. Army and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers participate in a 9/11 ruck march on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2024. The Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program organized the annual event to respect and honor the sacrifice of the victims and reinforce the collective perseverance, strength and resolve of military service members within the command.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 02:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936340
|VIRIN:
|240911-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110554756
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
