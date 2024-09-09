PP24-2 PHL Closing Ceremony

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2024) - Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Philippines mission stop closing ceremony onboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 13, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon)
|08.12.2024
|09.11.2024 01:29
|B-Roll
|936334
|240813-N-GC639-5001
|DOD_110554644
|00:08:34
|LEGAZPI, PH
|0
|0
