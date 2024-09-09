Morocco Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024 Specialty Training, Range and Interview B-Roll.mp4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the U.S. Army 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Moroccan Groupement des Forces Spéciale conduct IV and Range training during a Joint Combined Exchange Training in Tifnit Training Base, Morocco, Aug. 2, 2024. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving allied readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)