Members of the U.S. Army 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Moroccan Groupement des Forces Spéciale conduct IV and Range training during a Joint Combined Exchange Training in Tifnit Training Base, Morocco, Aug. 2, 2024. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving allied readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 05:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936329
|VIRIN:
|240802-F-DP685-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110554581
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|TIFNIT, MA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Morocco Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024 Specialty Training, Range and Interview B-Roll.mp4, by SSgt Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.