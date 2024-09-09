Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PP24-2 PHL Opening Ceremony

    LEGAZPI, PHILIPPINES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 2, 2024.) - U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, the Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, delivers remarks during the PP24-2 opening ceremony at the Legazpi Expo Center in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 2, 2024. During this mission stop, U.S. servicemembers will work with the ally and partner nations of Australia, U.K. Singapore, the Republic of Korea and the Philippines, to Forster multilateral cooperation focusing on four lines of effort; humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, host nation outreach events, engineering and medical. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon)

