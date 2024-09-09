U.S. Air Force B-roll package of Mountain Home Air Force Base Water Resilience Project ground breaking ceremony (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 19:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936305
|VIRIN:
|240910-F-LY508-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110554213
|Length:
|00:20:34
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHAFB Water Resilience Project, by A1C Kevin Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.