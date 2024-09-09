Mosaic Lightning 24-02: Mission Ready Airmen

U.S. Airmen from Davis-Monthan participate in Mosaic Lightning 24-02, a readiness exercise across multiple locations in Arizona, August 19-29, 2024. The exercise evaluated the 355th Wing’s multiple Mission Generation Force Elements abilities and adaptability to train Mission Ready Airmen for the ever-changing environment of Great Power Competition and the threats against the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|08.29.2024
|09.10.2024 18:15
|Package
|936293
|240829-F-KQ087-2786
|DOD_110554036
|00:01:56
|ARIZONA, US
|0
|0
