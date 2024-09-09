Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Lightning 24-02: Mission Ready Airmen

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, Airman 1st Class William Finn, Senior Airman Andrew Garavito and Senior Airman Paige Weldon

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen from Davis-Monthan participate in Mosaic Lightning 24-02, a readiness exercise across multiple locations in Arizona, August 19-29, 2024. The exercise evaluated the 355th Wing’s multiple Mission Generation Force Elements abilities and adaptability to train Mission Ready Airmen for the ever-changing environment of Great Power Competition and the threats against the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 18:15
    Exercise
    Readiness
    MRA
    DMAFB
    ML 24-02

