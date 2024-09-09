Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAWDC Comman Picnic 09-06-2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    09-06-2024 NAWDC Command Picnic!

    "Admiral kicking things off at the base park next to the go cart track. Appropriate Liberty attire is a must and your family is welcomed. We will be providing food, drinks, and entertainment for all ages. We thank you for all the support you have given to us on the committee and it's our pleasure to give back to you and your families!"

    “DUNK TANK” "GO KARTS" "BOUNCE HOUSE"

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936288
    VIRIN: 240906-D-KF756-4272
    Filename: DOD_110553944
    Length: 00:16:35
    Location: NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAWDC Comman Picnic 09-06-2024, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAS Fallon
    dunk tank
    Command Picnic
    NAWDC
    go kart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download