NAWDC Comman Picnic 09-06-2024

09-06-2024 NAWDC Command Picnic!



"Admiral kicking things off at the base park next to the go cart track. Appropriate Liberty attire is a must and your family is welcomed. We will be providing food, drinks, and entertainment for all ages. We thank you for all the support you have given to us on the committee and it's our pleasure to give back to you and your families!"



“DUNK TANK” "GO KARTS" "BOUNCE HOUSE"