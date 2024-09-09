Alabama National Guard maintenance team test fires weapons after fixing them

Soldiers from the maintenance shop at the Alabama National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters test fires weapons, Aug. 29, 2024, at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Firing Range to ensure the weapons have been fixed to standard before returning them to their units. The Alabama National Guard remains “Always Ready, Always There” because of our Guardsmen’s selfless service to the organization and our community.
|08.29.2024
|09.10.2024 17:39
|Package
|936287
|240829-Z-AO788-1001
|DOD_110553943
|00:00:33
|ALABAMA, US
|0
|0
