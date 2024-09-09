Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama National Guard maintenance team test fires weapons after fixing them

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. Adena McCluskey 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Soldiers from the maintenance shop at the Alabama National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters test fires weapons, Aug. 29, 2024, at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Firing Range to ensure the weapons have been fixed to standard before returning them to their units. The Alabama National Guard remains “Always Ready, Always There” because of our Guardsmen’s selfless service to the organization and our community.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 17:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936287
    VIRIN: 240829-Z-AO788-1001
    Filename: DOD_110553943
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    This work, Alabama National Guard maintenance team test fires weapons after fixing them, by SGT Adena McCluskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    range
    Alabama National Guard
    maintenance
    weapons
    ALNG

