    2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Final Video

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    The final ceremony overview video for the 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition. More than 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 15:44
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    army reserve
    best squad
    24ARBSC

