National Guard and Local Authorities Unite in Response to Line Fire Evacuations

California Army National Guard Soldiers from the 330th Military Police working in tandem with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department to support evacuations in fire-stricken areas of San Bernardino County, Calif., on Sept. 9, 2024. The footage captures scenes of military vehicles, law enforcement coordination, and evacuation efforts as the Line Fire continues to grow, endangering over 36,000 structures. The joint response demonstrates the critical role of the National Guard in protecting communities during natural disasters.



(U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Joaquin D. Vasquez-Duran)