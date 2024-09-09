Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard and Local Authorities Unite in Response to Line Fire Evacuations

    SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez-Duran 

    40th Infantry Division

    California Army National Guard Soldiers from the 330th Military Police working in tandem with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department to support evacuations in fire-stricken areas of San Bernardino County, Calif., on Sept. 9, 2024. The footage captures scenes of military vehicles, law enforcement coordination, and evacuation efforts as the Line Fire continues to grow, endangering over 36,000 structures. The joint response demonstrates the critical role of the National Guard in protecting communities during natural disasters.

    (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Joaquin D. Vasquez-Duran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 15:50
    SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, US

