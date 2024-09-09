ELECTRONIC WARFARE
Space Threats Episode 1 of 6-part series
Modern-day Space Threats Are Real—and Here. Unfortunately, these Space Threats are no longer Science Fiction—they're NOW Science Fact.
Every day, We Secure Our Nation’s Interests in, from, and to Space. Discover More About Space Threats...
Imagine electronic pulses in space that block the reception of legitimate signals and replace them with counterfeits. That’s not science fiction. It’s science fact in today’s era of Great Power Competition. Watch what could happen in the first of our animated video series on the space threats that inspired the creation of the U.S. Space Force five years ago on December 20, 2019. #USSF5 #SpaceThreats
Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 17:16
Category:
|Series
Video ID:
|936269
VIRIN:
|240822-X-X0813-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110553536
Length:
|00:01:40
Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Space Threats Episode 1 | ELECTRONIC WARFARE, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
