    Space Threats Episode 1 | ELECTRONIC WARFARE

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Space Systems Command

    ELECTRONIC WARFARE
    Space Threats Episode 1 of 6-part series

    Modern-day Space Threats Are Real—and Here. Unfortunately, these Space Threats are no longer Science Fiction—they're NOW Science Fact.
    Every day, We Secure Our Nation’s Interests in, from, and to Space. Discover More About Space Threats...

    Imagine electronic pulses in space that block the reception of legitimate signals and replace them with counterfeits. That’s not science fiction. It’s science fact in today’s era of Great Power Competition. Watch what could happen in the first of our animated video series on the space threats that inspired the creation of the U.S. Space Force five years ago on December 20, 2019. #USSF5 #SpaceThreats

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 17:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 936269
    VIRIN: 240822-X-X0813-1001
    Filename: DOD_110553536
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

