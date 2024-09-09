Outdoor Recreation Durango Zip Line Adventure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video shows the highlights of the Outdoor Recreation hipline trip to Durango, CO, Sep. 5, 2024. In the video, members of Team Kirtland and Outdoor Recreation visit an adventure park and ride the various zip lines down the side of a mountain. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)