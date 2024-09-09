Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outdoor Recreation Durango Zip Line Adventure

    DURANGO, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This video shows the highlights of the Outdoor Recreation hipline trip to Durango, CO, Sep. 5, 2024. In the video, members of Team Kirtland and Outdoor Recreation visit an adventure park and ride the various zip lines down the side of a mountain. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 14:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936258
    VIRIN: 240905-F-TV976-1001
    Filename: DOD_110553237
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: DURANGO, COLORADO, US

    Kirtland AFB
    Outdoor Recreation
    Zip Line
    Team Kirtland

