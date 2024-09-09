This video shows the highlights of the Outdoor Recreation hipline trip to Durango, CO, Sep. 5, 2024. In the video, members of Team Kirtland and Outdoor Recreation visit an adventure park and ride the various zip lines down the side of a mountain. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 14:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936258
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-TV976-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110553237
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|DURANGO, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Outdoor Recreation Durango Zip Line Adventure, by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
