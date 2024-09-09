USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) was commissioned in Pensacola, Florida, September 7th 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 14:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|936257
|Filename:
|DOD_110553216
|Length:
|01:04:16
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) Commissioning, by Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.