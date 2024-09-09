Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st Intelligence Wing Strategizes for the Future

    TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman David Lawler 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    The 181st Intelligence Wing Mission Support Group convenes to develop a comprehensive 30-year operating concept plan in Terre Haute, Ind., August 20-23, 2024. The comprehensive initiative goes beyond mere checklists and aims to establish a forward-looking roadmap that will guide the 181 IW's future direction. (Air National Guard video by Senior Airman David Lawler)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 16:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 936250
    VIRIN: 240828-Z-WW669-1001
    Filename: DOD_110553160
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, US

