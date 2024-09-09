Honoring the legacy of the A-10C Thunderbolt II

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing honor the legacy of the the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona Sept. 10, 2024. The A-10 is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces.The first production A-10A was delivered to DM in October 1975. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 13:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936242
|VIRIN:
|240910-F-QO903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110553008
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.