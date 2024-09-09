Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring the legacy of the A-10C Thunderbolt II

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop, Airman 1st Class William Finn and Senior Airman Paige Weldon

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing honor the legacy of the the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona Sept. 10, 2024. The A-10 is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces.The first production A-10A was delivered to DM in October 1975. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 13:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936242
    VIRIN: 240910-F-QO903-1001
    Filename: DOD_110553008
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Legacy
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Aircraft
    Attack
    U.S. Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download