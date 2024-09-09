Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    118th FSS in Savannah: Search & Recovery B-roll Stringer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti and Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    B-Roll stringer of the 118th Force Support Squadron conducting a search and recovery exercise August 19, 2024 at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia. Original video called 118th FSS Enhances Deployable Skills in Savannah. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti and Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936236
    VIRIN: 240909-Z-JT271-1001
    Filename: DOD_110552792
    Length: 00:12:38
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 118th FSS in Savannah: Search & Recovery B-roll Stringer, by TSgt Anthony Agosti and SSgt Roberto Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Mortuary Affairs

    TAGS

    services
    ANG
    mortuary
    training
    FSS
    guts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download