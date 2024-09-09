Navy Art Reflects: The Blue Angels

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Navy Art Collection reflects on the history of the U.S. Navy's flight exhibition team, also known as, the Blue Angels. The squadron was created in 1946 on the order of Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, with the goal of increasing public awareness and appreciation for Naval Aviation. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to show historic and impactful moments in U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.