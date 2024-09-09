Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V36 FX

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Peterson 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division participate in a battalion-led field exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 22, 2024. The field exercise was conducted to increase operational proficiency and challenge the Marines’ capabilities in air, land and sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Peterson)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 14:00
    VIRIN: 240905-M-FL591-1001
    Filename: DOD_110552408
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    osprey
    usmc
    camp lejeune
    marines
    infantry
    2dmardiv

