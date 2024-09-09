U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division participate in a battalion-led field exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 22, 2024. The field exercise was conducted to increase operational proficiency and challenge the Marines’ capabilities in air, land and sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 14:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936217
|VIRIN:
|240905-M-FL591-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110552408
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, V36 FX, by LCpl Alexander Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.