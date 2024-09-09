video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Carey Cash, the Chaplain of the Marine Corps, answers mental health questions in Arlington, VA on Aug. 28, 2024. Marines and sailors sent questions and personal scenarios for Cash to answer. September is the national Suicide Awareness & Prevention Month. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)