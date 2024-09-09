Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Awareness & Prevention Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Carey Cash, the Chaplain of the Marine Corps, answers mental health questions in Arlington, VA on Aug. 28, 2024. Marines and sailors sent questions and personal scenarios for Cash to answer. September is the national Suicide Awareness & Prevention Month. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 09:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936213
    VIRIN: 240905-M-UY446-1001
    Filename: DOD_110552378
    Length: 00:08:41
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Awareness & Prevention Month, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplain of the Marine Corps
    Suicide Awareness & Prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download