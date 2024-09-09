U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Carey Cash, the Chaplain of the Marine Corps, answers mental health questions in Arlington, VA on Aug. 28, 2024. Marines and sailors sent questions and personal scenarios for Cash to answer. September is the national Suicide Awareness & Prevention Month. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
