The Navy Art Collection reflects on Women's History Month by showcasing a selection of art work dedicated to the brave women who have served throughout Naval History. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to show historic and impactful moments in U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 09:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|936210
|VIRIN:
|240315-N-IP911-3080
|Filename:
|DOD_110552365
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Art Reflects: Women's History Month, by Sgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.