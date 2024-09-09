Medical Education & Training Campus (METC)

This video illustrates how the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) provides world class enlisted medical training for Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard students in a variety of career fields to support mission readiness in peacetime and war.
To learn more about the Medical Education and Training Campus, please visit www.metc.mil.
METC PAN #N1526-24-0033
