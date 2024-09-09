Medical Education & Training Campus (METC) On-Line Trailer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This on-line video trailer shows how the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) provides world class enlisted medical training for Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard students in a variety of career fields to support mission readiness in peacetime and war.



To learn more about the Medical Education and Training Campus, please visit www.metc.mil.



