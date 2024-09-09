Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Education & Training Campus (METC) On-Line Trailer

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Thomas Webster 

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    This on-line video trailer shows how the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) provides world class enlisted medical training for Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard students in a variety of career fields to support mission readiness in peacetime and war.

    To learn more about the Medical Education and Training Campus, please visit www.metc.mil.

    PAN #N1526-24-0033

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 08:43
    Category: Package
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Corpsman
    Navy Medicine
    Medic
    METC
    Army Medicine
    Air Force Medicine

