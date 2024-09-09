Avenger Triad V Corps DCG - Interoperability, Polish Maj. Gen. Jablonski

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Polish Maj. Gen. Maciej Jablonski, V Corps' deputy commanding general for interoperability, discusses Avenger Triad Sept. 2024. Exercise Avenger Triad 24 is a computer assisted command post exercise designed to demonstrate USAREUR-AF’s ability to exercise mission command of U.S. and NATO forces, while also employing Army 2030 future capabilities. This exercise rehearses the NATO Regional Plan-Center with assigned units, while integrating lessons learned from Austere Challenge 24. NATO operational concepts, doctrine and procedures will be implemented at scale for the first time in the USAREUR-AF headquarters, allowing the headquarters to identify capability gaps and process opportunities by warfighting function, between U.S., NATO and host nation forces. This will be the first time USAREUR-AF will exercise its ability to lead one U.S. and five NATO Corps during simulated large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army audiogram by Lauren Harrah)