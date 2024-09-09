Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Avenger Triad V Corps DCG - Interoperability, Polish Maj. Gen. Jablonski

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    09.10.2024

    Video by Lauren Harrah 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Polish Maj. Gen. Maciej Jablonski, V Corps' deputy commanding general for interoperability, discusses Avenger Triad Sept. 2024. Exercise Avenger Triad 24 is a computer assisted command post exercise designed to demonstrate USAREUR-AF’s ability to exercise mission command of U.S. and NATO forces, while also employing Army 2030 future capabilities. This exercise rehearses the NATO Regional Plan-Center with assigned units, while integrating lessons learned from Austere Challenge 24. NATO operational concepts, doctrine and procedures will be implemented at scale for the first time in the USAREUR-AF headquarters, allowing the headquarters to identify capability gaps and process opportunities by warfighting function, between U.S., NATO and host nation forces. This will be the first time USAREUR-AF will exercise its ability to lead one U.S. and five NATO Corps during simulated large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army audiogram by Lauren Harrah)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 06:58
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

