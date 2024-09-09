31st MEU conducts VBSS aboard USS Comstock (LSD 45)

U.S. Marines with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 7, 2024. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 03:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936185
|VIRIN:
|240807-M-WE079-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110551974
|Length:
|00:08:41
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
