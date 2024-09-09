Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides comments during 2024 Community Connect Night

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936178" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez provides opening comments to attendees Sept. 5, 2024, to the 2024 Fort McCoy Community Connect Night at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 30 community members and installation members gathered for the event. The 2024 event was held in the banquet room at McCoy’s Community Center and included guests from agencies around the installation as well as guests from communities such as Tomah, Sparta, La Crosse, Onalaska, and other Wisconsin municipalities. Each of the community guests were seated with members of the Fort McCoy Garrison to interact and learn more from each other. The annual Fort McCoy Garrison event, formerly called Community Appreciation Night, was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)