    Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides comments during 2024 Community Connect Night

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez provides opening comments to attendees Sept. 5, 2024, to the 2024 Fort McCoy Community Connect Night at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 30 community members and installation members gathered for the event. The 2024 event was held in the banquet room at McCoy’s Community Center and included guests from agencies around the installation as well as guests from communities such as Tomah, Sparta, La Crosse, Onalaska, and other Wisconsin municipalities. Each of the community guests were seated with members of the Fort McCoy Garrison to interact and learn more from each other. The annual Fort McCoy Garrison event, formerly called Community Appreciation Night, was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 00:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936178
    VIRIN: 240905-A-OK556-9384
    Filename: DOD_110551778
    Length: 00:08:01
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides comments during 2024 Community Connect Night, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison
    Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez
    Community Connect Night

