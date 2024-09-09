Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll package 24-5LA Lao PDR

    LAO PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC

    08.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. Lesley Cisneros 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    B-roll package showcasing the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) throughout 24-5LA in Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), from July to August 2024. Officials from Lao DPR, local Lao workers, DPAA personnel and short term individual augmentees supported this mission. One highlight of the video is the visit of Heather Variava, U.S. ambassador to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, to the site, Aug. 13, 2024. There are approximately 1,575 missing personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Lesley Cisneros)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 00:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936177
    VIRIN: 240909-M-UV888-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_110551693
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: LA

    TAGS

    recovery mission
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    24-5LA Lao People's Democratic Republic
    Lao People's Democratic Republic (Laos)

