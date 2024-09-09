B-roll package 24-5LA Lao PDR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll package showcasing the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) throughout 24-5LA in Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), from July to August 2024. Officials from Lao DPR, local Lao workers, DPAA personnel and short term individual augmentees supported this mission. One highlight of the video is the visit of Heather Variava, U.S. ambassador to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, to the site, Aug. 13, 2024. There are approximately 1,575 missing personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Lesley Cisneros)