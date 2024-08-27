Pacific News: August 27, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: The crew of USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Japan; U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marines conduct live-fire ranges in the Republic of Korea; and 8th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD Airmen survey on a suspected explosive-laden vehicle for exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.