Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: August 27, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: The crew of USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Japan; U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marines conduct live-fire ranges in the Republic of Korea; and 8th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD Airmen survey on a suspected explosive-laden vehicle for exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 20:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 936172
    VIRIN: 240827-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_110551572
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: August 27, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download