PRNG Hero's Day 2024

Troops assigned to the Puerto Rico National Guard participate in various events during the Hero's Sports Day held at Camp Santigo Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Sept. 8, 2024. As part of National Guard Week, this event aimed to foster unity and morale by uniting Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Elena Torres Rivera).
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 18:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936144
|VIRIN:
|240908-Z-CS318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110551450
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
