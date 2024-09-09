Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRNG Hero's Day 2024

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    09.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Elena Torres-Rivera 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Troops assigned to the Puerto Rico National Guard participate in various events during the Hero's Sports Day held at Camp Santigo Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Sept. 8, 2024. As part of National Guard Week, this event aimed to foster unity and morale by uniting Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Elena Torres Rivera).

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 18:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936144
    VIRIN: 240908-Z-CS318-1001
    Filename: DOD_110551450
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: SALINAS, PR

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, PRNG Hero's Day 2024, by SGT Elena Torres-Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

