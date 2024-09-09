2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment Conducts Aerial Gunnery Training- PKG

Members of 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment conduct aerial gunnery operations with the UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter and the M240B machine gun, April 18-20, 2024 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. Soldiers perform annual qualifications to maintain readiness in both day and nighttime operations.(Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden, Sgt. Bryton Bluth, and Sgt. Ian Tracy)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 18:47
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UTAH, US
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
