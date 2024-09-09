Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment Conducts Aerial Gunnery Training- PKG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment conduct aerial gunnery operations with the UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter and the M240B machine gun, April 18-20, 2024 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. Soldiers perform annual qualifications to maintain readiness in both day and nighttime operations.(Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden, Sgt. Bryton Bluth, and Sgt. Ian Tracy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 18:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936142
    VIRIN: 240906-Z-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_110551432
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    M240B Machine Gun
    Utah Army National Guard
    211th Aviation Regiment
    Aerial Gunnery
    Dugway Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download