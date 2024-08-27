Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 USSF Guardian Arena

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by John Ayre 

    Space Operations Command

    A promotional video to garner attendees to the second annual U.S. Space Force Guardian Arena at Cape Canaveral, Fla., Dec 8-9, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936131
    VIRIN: 240905-F-TD082-1001
    Filename: DOD_110551043
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US

    Guardian Arena

