Video highlighting the 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 9, 2024. The squadron celebrated its 20th anniversary of being redesignated and activated. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 14:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936128
|VIRIN:
|240909-F-QN813-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110550940
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|ABILENE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 337 TES celebrates 20 years of B-1 innovation, by A1C Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.