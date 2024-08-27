Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    337 TES celebrates 20 years of B-1 innovation

    ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Video highlighting the 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 9, 2024. The squadron celebrated its 20th anniversary of being redesignated and activated. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 14:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936128
    VIRIN: 240909-F-QN813-1001
    Filename: DOD_110550940
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 337 TES celebrates 20 years of B-1 innovation, by A1C Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess AFB
    Eglin AFB
    337th TES

