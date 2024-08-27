Robins Personal Property Office moves towards the Global Household Goods Contract

Staff Sgt. Linden Smith, 78th Logistics Readiness Squadron Personal Property noncommissioned officer in charge, talks about the role of personal property in the relocation process at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 9, 2024. The personal property office, a section within the traffic management office, evolved the way it handles service member and government civilian permanent changes of station by making its services more accessible through new platforms, to include transitioning to the global household goods contract in Spring 2025 for all processing of customer moves. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)
|09.09.2024
|09.09.2024 15:24
|Package
|936122
|240909-F-ZA034-1001
|DOD_110550828
|00:02:01
|ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
