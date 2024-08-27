Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Robins Personal Property Office moves towards the Global Household Goods Contract

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Tomarius Roberts 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Staff Sgt. Linden Smith, 78th Logistics Readiness Squadron Personal Property noncommissioned officer in charge, talks about the role of personal property in the relocation process at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 9, 2024. The personal property office, a section within the traffic management office, evolved the way it handles service member and government civilian permanent changes of station by making its services more accessible through new platforms, to include transitioning to the global household goods contract in Spring 2025 for all processing of customer moves. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 15:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936122
    VIRIN: 240909-F-ZA034-1001
    Filename: DOD_110550828
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robins Personal Property Office moves towards the Global Household Goods Contract, by Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TMO; PPO; 78th LRS; 78 ABW; Robins; Global household goods contract; SETMORE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download