Lt Marsh on Achieving Dreams

Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, describes why graduating from the United States Air Force Academy meant so much to her. Service within the Air Force empowers Airmen like Marsh to achieve education goals, to travel and to challenge themselves professionally and personally. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber; b-roll courtesy of Air Force Recruiting Service)
|09.09.2024
|09.09.2024 13:53
|Video Productions
|936116
|240909-F-PY937-1002
|DOD_110550766
|00:01:58
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
