Carnivore Nation Podcast Episode 4: Election Season Guidence

In this episode of Carnivore Nation, we discuss the do's and don'ts for Air Force Reserve personnel and civilian employees during the 2024 election season. Lt. Col. Christopher Kovach joins us to break down the guidelines for political activities, helping ensure compliance while maintaining the integrity of the Air Force's apolitical stance. Tune in to stay informed and ready as we navigate this election season together!