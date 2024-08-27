Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carnivore Nation Podcast Episode 4: Election Season Guidence

    NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Video by Christopher Wilson 

    10th Air Force

    In this episode of Carnivore Nation, we discuss the do's and don'ts for Air Force Reserve personnel and civilian employees during the 2024 election season. Lt. Col. Christopher Kovach joins us to break down the guidelines for political activities, helping ensure compliance while maintaining the integrity of the Air Force's apolitical stance. Tune in to stay informed and ready as we navigate this election season together!

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 13:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 936105
    VIRIN: 240908-D-FX991-4154
    Filename: DOD_110550646
    Length: 00:16:21
    Location: NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carnivore Nation Podcast Episode 4: Election Season Guidence, by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve Command
    10th Air Force
    Carnivore Nation

