    JRTC ISV (Social Media Post)

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The ISV (Infantry Squad Vehicle) is one of the key components that makes the Mobile Brigade Combat Team more mobile, survivable and lethal on the battlefield. ISV's create faster, more maneuverable squads for the commander to employ in all conditions.

