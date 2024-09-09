JRTC ISV (Social Media Post)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936101" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The ISV (Infantry Squad Vehicle) is one of the key components that makes the Mobile Brigade Combat Team more mobile, survivable and lethal on the battlefield. ISV's create faster, more maneuverable squads for the commander to employ in all conditions.