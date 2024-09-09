JRTC ISV (Social Media Post)

The ISV (Infantry Squad Vehicle) is one of the key components that makes the Mobile Brigade Combat Team more mobile, survivable and lethal on the battlefield. ISV's create faster, more maneuverable squads for the commander to employ in all conditions.
