    Q&A: Senior enlisted advisor reflects on first year with agency

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Tonya Johnson 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Babatunji Akande is the Defense Contract Management Agency’s senior enlisted advisor to the director, Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Gregory Masiello. He wants to enhance the communication between the agency and the military services. (DCMA video by Tonya Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 12:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936091
    VIRIN: 240903-D-JA581-1003
    Filename: DOD_110550425
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    senior enlisted advisor
    Defense Contract Management Agency
    DCMA
    Chief Master Sergeant Air Force
    chief master seargent
    Akande

