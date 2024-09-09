Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers, Partners and Allies Forge Ahead

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.09.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Mireille Merilice 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, partners and allies forge ahead for progress during Saber Junction, a training exercise held at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9, 2024. Saber Junction 2024 is a multinational airborne exercise led by the U.S. Army in Europe, showcasing the abilities of 173rd Airborne Brigade to swiftly deploy across Europe alongside our allies and partners, underscoring the commitment to readiness, interoperability and collective defense to maintain regional stability and security. (Oklahoma National Guard video by 1st. Sgt. Mireille Merilice-Roberts)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 12:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936089
    VIRIN: 240909-A-JH174-8359
    Filename: DOD_110550363
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    This work, U.S. Soldiers, Partners and Allies Forge Ahead, by 1SG Mireille Merilice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SaberJunction
    Strongertogether
    Readyforces
    WeareNato
    Traintowin

