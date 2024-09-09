U.S. Soldiers, partners and allies forge ahead for progress during Saber Junction, a training exercise held at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9, 2024. Saber Junction 2024 is a multinational airborne exercise led by the U.S. Army in Europe, showcasing the abilities of 173rd Airborne Brigade to swiftly deploy across Europe alongside our allies and partners, underscoring the commitment to readiness, interoperability and collective defense to maintain regional stability and security. (Oklahoma National Guard video by 1st. Sgt. Mireille Merilice-Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 12:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936089
|VIRIN:
|240909-A-JH174-8359
|Filename:
|DOD_110550363
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Soldiers, Partners and Allies Forge Ahead, by 1SG Mireille Merilice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.